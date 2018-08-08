Menu
Rob Wright is Collingwood’s new coach.
Netball

Magpies name new coach

by Chris Cavanagh
8th Aug 2018 12:45 PM

COLLINGWOOD has moved swiftly to appoint a new Super Netball coach, with former NSW Swifts mentor Rob Wright set to take the reins for the next two seasons.

After Kristy Keppich-Birrell coached her last game on Saturday, the Magpies appointed Wright, who had served as an assistant with the club this year, to the top job on Tuesday.

Regarded as one of the game's most strategic minds, Wright led the Swifts to back-to-back grand final appearances during three seasons in charge before joining the Magpies for the 2018 season.

He also served an assistant for the Australian Fast5 team during the Fast5 World Series last year.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my first year at Collingwood and I am excited by the opportunity to continue what has been created in the formative years," Wright said.

"We have much to build on and work with; quality talent, amazing and committed staff and excellent facilities. With the backing of the club and our supporters, we have all of the ingredients for success.

"After playing a support role to Kristy this season, I feel re-energised and privileged to have been given this opportunity.

"Heading up the program and being able to continue to pursue my passion in developing players through the nitty gritty of coaching is something I'm tremendously thankful for."

The Magpies managed just three wins and a draw to finish seventh on the ladder in a disappointing campaign this year, after making finals in their inaugural season in 2017.

Wright's appointment comes as Collingwood prepares to recruit a new general manager of women's sport, who will oversee the club's AFLW, VFLW, Magpies Netball and Australian Netball League feeder team.

