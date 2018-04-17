Menu
CRASH: Two cars collide outside of Bro's Bakery.
COLLISION: Two-car crash outside Bro's Bakery

Mikayla Haupt
17th Apr 2018 12:10 PM

EMERGENCY services have been called to a two car collision on Branyan St just after 11.20am.

Sally Wakelin from Bro's Bakery said the crash happened right outside the store.

"I didn't see it because I was on the phone but I heard the bang as I hung up," she said.

"We raced out and swept everything off the road as the firies turned up.

"Four people were involved, it looked like the lady in the silver car might have a sore arm.

"The main thing is that everyone is alright."

Ms Wakelin said multiple crashes had happened near their store.

She said the silver car had a "fair bit" of damage, including a broken headlight, but she could not see what happened to the other car.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said all occupants declined transport.

Bundaberg News Mail

