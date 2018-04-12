College's $2m facelift nearing, contractors invited to apply

UPGRADES: An artistic impression of the view of the upgrades, from the Kirchner Dr entrance of Bundaberg Christian College.

BUNDABERG Christian College is set to undergo a serious makeover in the coming months with submissions for building contractors officially open.

The development of two modern junior school learning spaces will kick off work on the new, strategically planned $ 2million building program in June.

The State Government funded $930,000 of the project through its State Capital Assistance Scheme, with the remaining $1070,000 self-funded by the college.

The new classroom buildings in the junior precinct will be near the current Prep to Year 3 area.

Human resource and marketing manager Andrew Iles said the new facilities would see the beginning of a larger plan to move the junior school to a more central location.

"It will allow for further development and further expansion around the junior school,” he told the NewsMail.

Expression of interests are also be accepted for work on the college's existing administration building, which is planned to begin in October.

"It will undergo a complete remodelling. It will be all done up with a new, fresh design and additional shade ... we will be modernising it and giving it a contemporary look,” Mr Iles said.

He said the renovations were also focussed on improving the building's layout which would enhance the college's processes and efficiencies and help streamline their services.

"Our plan (will) provide enhanced student services, staff offices and visitor reception area in order to cater for our growing infrastructure and offerings at the College. We are thankful to the State Government for the recent announcement of their financial support for these major projects,” he said.

The college also plans to further extend the oval to cater for a full 400m athletics track as well as two large football fields. Additional upgrades will also be made to college car parking arrangements.

Mr Iles said the various stages of construction would align with school holidays where possible in an effort to reduce the disruption to the community.

The majority of disruptions will be across the Christmas break.

"However, as with all things, building completion dates may vary depending on progress,” he said.

Bundaberg Christian College expects the construction work to be wrapped up in time for the start of school next year.

Building contractors can lodge expressions of interest by emailing their submissions to dwaring@pwarch.com.au by April 16.

Submissions are to include financial capability to carry out the works, a list of projects recently completed of similar size and referees.