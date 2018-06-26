College to host netball, league carnivals next year

IT'S COMING: Shalom College principal Dan McMahon is excited about hosting the Confraternity next year in Bundaberg.

IT'S COMING: Shalom College principal Dan McMahon is excited about hosting the Confraternity next year in Bundaberg. Sarah Steger

SPORT: This year's Confraternity might be just about to start but plans are well underway for next year's events.

Shalom College will host both the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball and Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Rugby League carnivals next year when they are held.

It will be the first time the Rum City has hosted both events since 2000, with Bundaberg hosting the league tournament in 2009.

"It's rare that you get both carnivals organised by one school because they are such big events,” Shalom College principal Dan McMahon said.

"We'll have 64 netball teams here in the first week of the semester holidays next year and almost 50 league teams.”

McMahon said the event was expected to provide a $3-million to $4-million injection into the Bundaberg economy.

The event will also incorporate and utilise multiple facilities in the region.

"All the rugby league will be held at ATW (Sports Grounds),” McMahon said.

"We need five fields going continuously for the five days, so they can provide more than that.

"They are looking at doing some redevelopment between now and then.

"We've booked out all of the PCYC and the multiplex court (for the netball).”

Shalom College will host one round of the netball and divide the rest at the other facilities.

McMahon said they will talk to St Luke's Anglican School, who also compete, for assistance.

The school is also on the hunt for help from the community.

"We're certainly looking for sponsors to come on board,” McMahon said.

"We also want people to just come and have a look, we just think this is good schoolboy rugby league and schoolgirl netball.”

To help, volunteer or provide accommodation assistance for the event contact the school on 41558111.