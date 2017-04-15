28°
News

Collective bargaining approved for sugar industry

15th Apr 2017 7:05 PM
A rainbow brings some sparkle to cane fields in the aftermath of the Tweed floods.
A rainbow brings some sparkle to cane fields in the aftermath of the Tweed floods. Chris Kimball

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FARMING group Canegrowers says its members will directly benefit from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission allowing collective bargaining in the sugar industry.

"We welcome the ACCC decision to allow our district representatives to collectively bargain cane supply and other contracts with both mill owners and sugar marketers,” Canegrowers CEO Dan Galligan said.

"This decision overcomes some uncertainty in the scope of the Sugar Industry Act and means our districts can share information and expertise, delivering effective and timely grower input to these complex processes.

"We are particularly heartened that the ACCC says its proposed authorisation is likely to result in public benefits by facilitating grower choice in sugar marketing, and therefore competition.”

Canegrowers and its members waged a long campaign to secure choice and competition in sugar marketing services and have "faced barrages of misleading messages” from some millers and the Queensland Government about re-regulation, the industry body has alleged.

The ACCC decision underlines the competition benefits of guaranteeing grower choice in sugar marketing services and grower involvement as contracts are discussed.

The ACCC makes it clear that under the authorisation, to take effect on May 5 if there are no applications for review, it is up to the parties in any negotiation to decide the extent to which they take up the opportunity.

"However, in the light of this ACCC determination, Canegrowers encourages all mill owners and marketers to enable grower participation in all negotiations to ensure there is a clear link between cane supply agreements, between growers and millers, and on-supply agreements, between millers and marketers,” Mr Galligan said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  canegrowers collective bargaining sugar

Who's trading this weekend?

Who's trading this weekend?

IF YOU need to pick up a couple of last minute goodies, we've got you covered.

Collective bargaining approved for sugar industry

A rainbow brings some sparkle to cane fields in the aftermath of the Tweed floods.

Move to aid grower choice and competition, industry body says

Bruce Hwy gridlock: Two 'high priority alerts' issued

Easter holiday traffic heads home southbound on the Bruce Highway.

Traffic is piling up on the Bruce Highway

No sweeter potato than Bundy Bonita

UNDERRATED: Linda Zunker with a box of Windhum Farms Bonita potatoes.

"It's not until people taste it that they realise the great flavour”

Local Partners

Austin brings home gold

A TATTOO raffle and community spirit has helped Austin Savage bring home gold from the Australian Boxing Championships.

Hospital fires on all fives as ward reopens

The Friendly Society Private Hospital.

Hospital CEO says ward reopening is sign of strength

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

THE artist heard about the recent weather event after she performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017.

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

Is Versailles the raunchiest show on television?

There's been a massive outcry in the UK over a new period drama

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

Russell Morris gives back on Anzac tribute album

Russell Morris has penned a song for the Anzac tribute album Remembrance for Sony Music.

SINGER among music icons who contributed to Remembrance.

Tom’s trading pirates for dragons

Tom Hopper in a scene from the TV series Black Sails.

BLACK Sails star talks Game of Thrones ahead of Supanova.

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Erin Molan fires back about her $100k engagement ring

Channel 9 Footy Show presenter Erin Molan shows off her engagement ring.

Erin Molan has opened up about her head-turning engagement ring

OUTSTANDING VALUE 3 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6m x 6m SHED

274 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 2 $285,000

This 3 bedroom home has been priced to sell and will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy the most savvy of purchasers. Attributes of this property range from...

PRICE ALERT! ABSOLUTE STEAL AT JUST $499,000!!

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $469,000

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL, NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM HOME Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

GORGEOUS COUNTRY HOME ON CLOSE TO 2 SERENE ACRES

41 MARK ROAD, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 4 $399,000

This is gorgeous city fringe acreage living around a 10-minute drive via the newly extended Bartholdt Drive to the major retail hub of Stockland Shopping Centre...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER VALUE THAN HERE

2 / 62 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $235,000

Positioned in a small boutique complex of 5 townhouses with great street appeal and located in a very handy location just a short walk to Friendly Society Hospital...

CHARACTER FILLED HOME ON AN ACRE, 10 MINUTES TO BUNDABERGS C.B.D AND 10 MINUTES TO THE BEAUTIFUL BARGARA BEACH

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

A character filled home hand built by the well-respected Bundaberg builder Alan Gibbs in the year 2000. Featuring high cathedral ceilings, tumble bricks, the use...

1.23 Hectares - 4 Bedroom Brick Home - Sheds Galore

78 Ten Mile Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $389,000

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 9 klms to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA) with...

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

Seaside land for sale is one of the last remaining

'OPPORTUNITIES ENDLESS': The block of land for sale on Miller St at Bargara.

Thirteen-unit development application already approved for Bargara

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!