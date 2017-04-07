Collectables to honour heroes

ANZAC COINS: Ben Roberts-Smith says a new generation of veterans is connecting with young people and ensuring Anzac Day remains relevant.

VICTORIA Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith says a new generation of veterans are connecting with young people and ensuring Anzac Day remains relevant.

Mr Roberts-Smith, who as a Special Air Service Regiment corporal was Australia's most decorated soldier, said:

"It would be a misconception if people thought (Anzac Day) was actually waning. It's actually gotten a lot stronger.”

Mr Roberts-Smith, 38, now general manager of Channel 7 Brisbane, was awarded the Victoria Cross after charging an insurgent machinegun nest that was firing on his unit during an attack in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan in June 2010.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming launch of the Bundaberg NewsMail and The Sunday Mail's Legends of the Anzacs: Medals of Honour coin collection, he said: "The decorations displayed in this collection represent the efforts of so many military personal over our entire history.

"It's important we can pass that legacy on to our children and explain not just what the decorations are, but the personal stories behind them so you get a connection to it and you truly understand the sacrifice that's been made by that person in relation to keeping us free,” Mr Roberts-Smith said.

Start your collection with a free 25¢ Victoria Cross coin and collector case with The Sunday Mail this Sunday.

There are 13 other coins to collect for $3 each when you buy the Bundaberg NewsMail and The Sunday Mail.

For more information, head to discoverthestories.com.au