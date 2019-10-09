Colleagues give evidence during trial

The trial for a man who allegedly indecently assaulted a female co-worker at a work Christmas party is expected to run for the duration of the week.

The trial for a man who allegedly indecently assaulted a female co-worker at a work Christmas party is expected to run for the duration of the week.

THE boss of a man accused of sexually assaulting a female worker at a Christmas Party told a court he saw them kiss while they were at his home.

Day two of the trial where a man was accused of indecently assaulting his female co-worker saw two colleagues of the pair give evidence on the witness stand.

One of the witnesses was the boss of the pair whose home is where the alleged assaults happened.

Crown prosecutor Lara Soldi and defence barrister Callan Cassidy questioned him on what he saw and how the Christmas party progressed.

The court heard celebrations began at a lunch before moving on to the Brothers Leagues Club and then on to the boss’s home.

Ms Soldi asked what kind of alcohol had been consumed, the man said he had paid for beer, sparkling wine and moscato wine.

Ms Soldi asked the boss to describe what the complainant was like.

He described her as being “falling-down-drunk” after she had fallen off a chair at the Brothers Leagues Club.

The boss told the court that on their way home his wife advised him that she had invited one of the newer employees back to their home.

When home, the boss said he heard a ruckus out the front and went to see what it was.

When he reached the front of the home he saw the defendant and the complainant had arrived via the courtesy bus.

When asked if he saw the defendant touch the complainant’s bottom he said he didn’t but he did see them kiss.

He described the kiss as a peck, saying the defendant’s hands were on the shoulders of the complainant, but said he didn’t pull her towards him forcefully.

He also said he couldn’t see any movement consistent with the defendant touching or grabbing the complainant’s bottom.

Another colleague told the court he saw the defendant touch the woman twice.

Ms Soldi asked the colleague to describe what he saw when he exited the home after using the bathroom.

The colleague said he saw the defendant sitting behind the female colleague before momentarily touching her on the lower middle area of her bottom.

The colleague said he told the defendant the woman looked uncomfortable.

He said he saw the defendant touch the woman on the bottom again and told him to stop.

Mr Cassidy asked the colleague if he saw any other interaction after and if he saw them kiss, he said he didn’t.

The colleague told the court the woman seemed upset, including when the ride home arrived. The trial continues.