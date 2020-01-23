Collapsed miner must pay up: MP

Long-suffering employees, suppliers and investors to collapsed North Queensland miner CuDeco Ltd will soon learn if they can expect any return from the Rocklands operation near Cloncurry where production was suspended 18 months ago.

But receivers and administrators appointed to CuDeco last year are giving little away - saying only that negotiations to restructure the company or sell its assets are ongoing and that a creditors report is due to be released at the end of the month.

A second creditors meeting - delayed for six months after administrators were granted an extension by regulators - is due to be convened in Mount Isa on February 7.

Investors, who have seen the market value of the former $1 billion company whittled away to just $90 million, are demanding an investigation by the nation's corporate regulator, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Sydney-based shareholder Stuart McCullagh said the conflicts of interest between Chinese companies which were both shareholders and suppliers to the mine needed to be investigated.

"We have been trying to get ASIC (and administrators) to investigate. But the net results is nothing happens. The administrators are not sending us anything," Mr McCullagh said.

Federal MP Bob Katter this week supported calls for an investigation.

"We are calling for a forensic investigation and hope for once ASIC will make an effort to be a real watchdog instead of what they are universally recognised as, a lapdog," Mr Katter said.

ASIC declined to comment, with a spokesman referring to advice on its website.

People with any concern about misconduct should report it to an insolvency practitioner who are required to report any offences they discover to ASIC, the advice says.

"We do not generally get involved in reports of alleged misconduct within a company after an insolvency practitioner's appointment to the company, until we receive a report of misconduct from an insolvency practitioner," the ASIC advice says.

Cloncurry Mayor Greg Campbell confirmed CuDeco owed the council $300,000 in rates and that many local businesses had also suffered.

But he hoped if any return was gained, that priority was given to paying the entitlements of employees who he said had been led to believe the mine would resume operations but were left with nothing.

"There are a lot of employees who have been treated poorly," Cr Campbell said.

Administrators declined to comment on the amount of CuDeco's liabilities or calls for an investigation into the company.

"That will all come out in the report to creditors which will be (provided) on 31st of January," a spokesman for the administrators from insolvency firm Cor Cordis said.

A spokesman for receivers from insolvency firm FTI Consulting, working on behalf of secured creditors China Tonghai International Financial, Noble Resources International and Valuestone Global Resource Fund, confirmed negotiations over a potential transaction involving the company or its assets were ongoing.