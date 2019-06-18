Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Last week the Australian Financial Reviews’s Street Talk column said there could be a review of the Coles Spirit Hotels portfolio.
Last week the Australian Financial Reviews’s Street Talk column said there could be a review of the Coles Spirit Hotels portfolio.
Business

Coles targets $1bn cost reduction by FY23

by Alex Druce
18th Jun 2019 9:05 AM

COLES says its supermarkets will make $1 billion in cumulative savings over the next three years thanks to investments in technology, automation, and artificial intelligence.

The supermarket giant has set the target as part of a new corporate strategy for its first investor day since listing on the ASX in November 2018.

"Our strategy directly aligns with the creation of long-term shareholder value by growing revenue at least in line with the market, reducing costs, and generating sufficient cash to fund growth and innovation while delivering an attractive dividend payout ratio," chief executive Steven Cain said on Tuesday.

The supermarket chain cited the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence along with "optimising" its store network by tailoring up to 40 per cent of floor space to meet specific local customer requirements.

The move follows March's announcement of a $150 million spend over four years to double Coles' home delivery capacity using tech from UK online supermarket Ocado.

At the same time, it also made a $146 million pre-tax provision in its first-half results as part of a distribution network overhaul that will cut both costs and jobs.

In a trading update on Tuesday, Coles said comparable sales growth for the fourth quarter is expected to be between 1.7 and 2.1 per cent, adjusted for the impact of New Year's Eve.

That is in the forecast upper half of the range between second quarter's 1.3 and the third quarter's 2.1 per cent.

More Stories

Show More
business coles cost reduction finance

Top Stories

    WANTED: Eight Bundy people police want to speak with

    premium_icon WANTED: Eight Bundy people police want to speak with

    Crime BUNDABERG Police are appealing for information and want to talk to the eight people pictured in relation to a number of offences in Bundaberg.

    • 18th Jun 2019 10:06 AM
    IN COURT: 16 listed to appear in Bundaberg court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 16 listed to appear in Bundaberg court today

    News See who is listed to appear in court today.

    EXCLUSIVE: Premier's $6.7m for hospital business case

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Premier's $6.7m for hospital business case

    Health Palaszczuk discusses future of hospital plan

    COURT: Businessman loses licence while another gets arrested

    premium_icon COURT: Businessman loses licence while another gets arrested

    Crime Agent pleads guilty to dishonestly converting money from sale