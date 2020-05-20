Coles shopper roasted over burger gripe

A Coles shopper has taken to Facebook to complain after receiving a "chunk of meat" rather than individual burger patties.

But rather than receive sympathy from other social media users, the tables quickly turned on her.

Posting on the supermarket's Facebook page the customer shared photos of the patties, which had somehow become stuck together.

She said she had purchased the pack of 10 burger patties that afternoon and had been dismayed by the "confusing" item she had found inside.

"Coles, just wondering … am I meant to carve my own burger patties out of this chunk of 'meat'???" she wrote.

"Just a little confused considering I was expecting 10 individual burger patties … not one pattie for Fred Flinstone."

Coles responded to the customer's post, writing that it was "very sorry to see this frustrating and disappointing experience".

"We expect our products to be of a high quality at all times, so we apologise this wasn't the case for you today," the spokesperson wrote.

However, others began mocking the complaint, saying she could have easily resolved the problem herself.

"First World Problem... seriously are you that lazy you can't make them back into hamburger patties?" one said.

"Could have just cut the chunk of beef into a couple of patties," another added.

While one said: "Not hard to remake them yourself or better still, make your own."

A few added it was "pretty easy" to separate and fix the issue.

Others pointed out it was easier to go instore for a refund that airing the issue on Facebook.

"Life was so much simpler, less stressful and less dramatic when you simply went back to the store for a refund," one said.

Woolworths apologised for this “packing error” earlier this month after customers complained they received “scraps” of steak. Picture: Facebook.

WOOLIES APOLOGISES FOR 'PACKING ERROR'

Earlier this month, Woolworths apologised after customers complained on Facebook about receiving "scraps" of meat.

In a post to Woolworths' Facebook page one customer shared a photo of the beef eye fillet they had purchased at the supermarket, describing it as "disgusting to say the least".

"As soon as we took the plastic wrapping off, it was obvious that the meat (not eye fillet) had been 'stuck' together to appear like a round eye fillet while in the packaging," she wrote.

Another shared a photo of the small pieces of lamb she had received from Woolies when she had bought four lamb steaks.

A Woolworths spokesman told news.com.au that it was "not our practice to place smaller pieces of meat together to form the appearance of a larger piece".

The supermarket giant said it was following up with its processing partners over the "packing error" and offered refunds.

