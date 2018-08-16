Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There are still 700 Red Hands left. Picture: Supplied
There are still 700 Red Hands left. Picture: Supplied
Business

Coles Little Shop madness not over yet

by Alexis Carey
16th Aug 2018 6:07 AM

IF you thought the worst of the Coles Little Shop hysteria was behind us, think again.

The supermarket giant has just revealed there's still 700 mini Red Hands up for grabs - meaning frantic parents and obsessed kids are likely to keep flooding stores before the chain's insanely popular mini collectables promotion finally wraps up at the end of the month.

For the uninitiated - in other words, those who have been living under a rock - the Little Shop campaign, which launched in mid-July, rewards families with a free "mini" grocery item for every $30 spent at Coles.

There are 30 miniature versions of some of the country's most iconic groceries to collect, including Nutella, Vegemite and Weet-Bix.

But the most coveted item so far has been the "Red Hand", inspired by the supermarket's famous "Down, Down" commercial - because customers who are lucky enough to claim one also receive a $100 gift card to spend in store.

The company confirmed 1000 were released when the campaign launched last month, and a new ad has revealed there are still 700 left.

On the weekend, there were chaotic scenes around the country during The Coles Little Shop Swap Day held at various stores with kids and parents flocking to stores to trade collectibles in a bid to gain a complete set.

And some of those who have managed to collect a complete set have been flogging them online with eye-watering price tags as high as $1000.

There are still hundreds of Coles Red Hands up for grabs. Picture: Supplied
There are still hundreds of Coles Red Hands up for grabs. Picture: Supplied

A number of unofficial swap groups have also sprung up on Facebook for desperate parents hoping to get their fix.

Related Items

coles coles little shop editors picks plastic plastic bag ban plastic bags

Top Stories

    Labor candidate for Hinkler announced

    premium_icon Labor candidate for Hinkler announced

    Politics A JOURNEY from teaching to politics was not one Richard Pascoe had originally imagined for himself.

    • 16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Awake during brain op, but not sick enough for Centrelink?

    premium_icon Awake during brain op, but not sick enough for Centrelink?

    News Man's battle for payment

    • 16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy boy set for TV spot

    premium_icon Bundy boy set for TV spot

    Entertainment Comedian to appear in hit series Taboo

    • 16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    $100m Powerball sets Aussie record

    premium_icon $100m Powerball sets Aussie record

    News The winner is announced tonight

    • 16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners