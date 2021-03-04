Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Coles probes possible Norco milk tampering

by Phoebe Loomes
4th Mar 2021 1:09 PM

 

Coles has called for an investigation after a customer discovered two of its milk bottles had holes in the lids.

The customer, Jane Rama, told news.com.au she was concerned the Norco Milk bottles may have been contaminated, and her partner quickly returned them to Coles at Broadway after noticing.

Jane, from Newtown in Sydney, said she was even more concerned, because she bought the bottles on separate days, February 14 and 17.


"We were so tired we didn't notice at all the first bottle," she said. "It was when we bought the second bottle my partner noticed it and we quickly checked the other bottle."

"I really want to know if it's safe for consumption, as we drank a lot," she said, adding she'd given the milk to her children.

Jane found two bottles of milk had holes in the lid.
Jane found two bottles of milk had holes in the lid.

 

She bought the bottles on different days of the week – and found similar holes.
She bought the bottles on different days of the week – and found similar holes.


Her partner returned the two bottles, still with milk inside, to his local Coles, hoping the contents would be tested. He was asked to complete a report in store, he said.

A spokesperson for Coles told news.com.au it had notified Norco to investigate damaged lids.

"Coles takes the quality of all our products seriously. We have spoken to the customer and notified the supplier to investigate the matter," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"As always we encourage customers to return any item they're not 100 per cent happy with to their nearest store for a full refund or replacement."

News.com.au contacted Norco for a comment but did not receive a reply in time for the publication of this article.


Originally published as Coles probes possible milk tampering

More Stories

coles editors picks investigation milk safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Love and business in a pandemic: Bundy wedding venue’s story

        Premium Content Love and business in a pandemic: Bundy wedding venue’s story

        News Bundaberg couple Ian and Sandy Hatton share the story of their business and what they believe the government should do to make it easier on the wedding industry amid...

        SEE THE MENU: New up-market fish and chip shop opens

        Premium Content SEE THE MENU: New up-market fish and chip shop opens

        News It’s been doing business for just three days but the owner of a new local eatery...

        Bushfire ravaged communities to get new bridge, road

        Premium Content Bushfire ravaged communities to get new bridge, road

        News The two CQ projects were awarded at total of more than $2.1m in joint Queensland...

        Woman hospitalised after being bitten by snake

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after being bitten by snake

        News A woman in her 50s was reportedly bitten on the foot by a tree snake.