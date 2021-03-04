Coles probes possible Norco milk tampering

Coles has called for an investigation after a customer discovered two of its milk bottles had holes in the lids.

The customer, Jane Rama, told news.com.au she was concerned the Norco Milk bottles may have been contaminated, and her partner quickly returned them to Coles at Broadway after noticing.

Jane, from Newtown in Sydney, said she was even more concerned, because she bought the bottles on separate days, February 14 and 17.



"We were so tired we didn't notice at all the first bottle," she said. "It was when we bought the second bottle my partner noticed it and we quickly checked the other bottle."

"I really want to know if it's safe for consumption, as we drank a lot," she said, adding she'd given the milk to her children.

Jane found two bottles of milk had holes in the lid.

She bought the bottles on different days of the week – and found similar holes.



Her partner returned the two bottles, still with milk inside, to his local Coles, hoping the contents would be tested. He was asked to complete a report in store, he said.

A spokesperson for Coles told news.com.au it had notified Norco to investigate damaged lids.

"Coles takes the quality of all our products seriously. We have spoken to the customer and notified the supplier to investigate the matter," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"As always we encourage customers to return any item they're not 100 per cent happy with to their nearest store for a full refund or replacement."

News.com.au contacted Norco for a comment but did not receive a reply in time for the publication of this article.



