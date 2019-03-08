Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coles is working to redeploy staff.
Coles is working to redeploy staff. Cordell Richardson
Business

Coles looks to shift staff

Jay Fielding
by
8th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE end of Coles's lease at the Bargara Beach Hotel will be unaffected by a new joint venture involving its hotels.

In January, the NewsMail revealed that Spirit Hotels would be handing back the keys to the pub once its lease ends next month. Spirit Hotels is Coles's hotel business.

This week Coles announced a joint venture with Australian Venue Co would soon run Spirit's hotels. Coles will continue to run Spirit's bottleshops.

A Coles spokesman said it was working with staff affected by the end of the Bargara lease.

"Spirit Hotels will cease operating the Bargara Beach Hotel when the current lease expires in April,” he said.

"We are working closely with our team members on transitional arrangements including opportunities for redeployment to other Spirit Hotel and Coles sites in the local area.”

Spirit Hotels also runs the Old Bundy Tavern and Coles also owns Liquorland and First Choice Liquor as well as two major supermarkets in the region.

The NewsMail understands the pub's owner, Kacy's Bargara Beach Motel, will be closing it after Coles vacates and embarking on major operations before taking on management of the reopened venue.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    High-end market flying by Bundy as there's nowhere to stay

    premium_icon High-end market flying by Bundy as there's nowhere to stay

    News A SHORTFALL of five-star accommodation in Bundaberg is deterring high-end international tourists and business people from staying here.

    Burnett mayor's message to women

    premium_icon Burnett mayor's message to women

    News Local leading ladies: North Burnett mayor Rachel Chambers

    Third-time drink driver's 'celebrations' end with huge fine

    premium_icon Third-time drink driver's 'celebrations' end with huge fine

    Crime Shawn Swift blew almost three times the legal blood alcohol limit