Coles looks to shift staff

THE end of Coles's lease at the Bargara Beach Hotel will be unaffected by a new joint venture involving its hotels.

In January, the NewsMail revealed that Spirit Hotels would be handing back the keys to the pub once its lease ends next month. Spirit Hotels is Coles's hotel business.

This week Coles announced a joint venture with Australian Venue Co would soon run Spirit's hotels. Coles will continue to run Spirit's bottleshops.

A Coles spokesman said it was working with staff affected by the end of the Bargara lease.

"Spirit Hotels will cease operating the Bargara Beach Hotel when the current lease expires in April,” he said.

"We are working closely with our team members on transitional arrangements including opportunities for redeployment to other Spirit Hotel and Coles sites in the local area.”

Spirit Hotels also runs the Old Bundy Tavern and Coles also owns Liquorland and First Choice Liquor as well as two major supermarkets in the region.

The NewsMail understands the pub's owner, Kacy's Bargara Beach Motel, will be closing it after Coles vacates and embarking on major operations before taking on management of the reopened venue.