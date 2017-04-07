Coles extends contract with Bundaberg Sugar

BUNDY ON THE SHELF: Bundaberg Sugar refinery manager Guiseppe Barazza has welcomed the extension of the contract with Coles.

THINGS are looking up for the Bundaberg sugar industry.

The rain has finally fallen on the cane fields and now a new contract has secured the future of the city's sugar refinery.

Bundaberg Sugar has renegotiated its contract with Coles for the provision of its home brand sugar products, extending the deal for a further 14 months - a move that has put a spring in the step of refinery manager Guiseppe Barazza.

"It provides surety and that allows us to continue to provide all their product range we provide now, including raw sugar, white sugar, caster sugar, icing and brown,” Mr Barazza said.

"It's fantastic. Like any manufacturing business, you need volume.

"It helps keep employment here in Bundaberg so it's great for the community.”

The deal means Bundaberg Sugar will process roughly 25,000 tonnes, which will end up on supermarket shelves around Australia.

While he declined to reveal the dollar value of the contract, Mr Barazza said it was "a good outcome for both parties”.

Bundaberg Sugar took over the Coles contract from CSR in January 2015.

The changeover came as the Bundy company earned its Bonsucro certification, "one of our sustainability badges”, Mr Barazza said.

The accreditation covers environmental, social and economic responsibility.

"We were one of the two companies that had it at the time, and we have been constantly re-accredited since then.

"That's something that's important to Coles and they're very happy with that.

"It's a great relationship and we're very happy it's continuing on.”

Coles merchandise director Chris Nicholas said the grocery giant was "delighted” to extend the contract.

"It means our customers can continue to buy Coles private label sugar that is grown and packaged in Queensland,” Mr Nicholas said.

As for whether the Coles brand sugar is the same as in the Bundaberg Sugar branded packs?

"That's a trade secret,” Mr Barazza said.