Coldest morning of the year coming

Tomorrow morning is going to be a little chilly.

IF you thought this morning was a little chilly, then brace yourself for tomorrow when the mercury is set to dip to just 9 degrees.

As winter officially makes itself known, you might consider throwing an extra blanket on the bed tonight.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Bundaberg reached a minimum of 13.1 degrees this morning at 6.50am and it was just the beginning of cooler temperatures for the region with tomorrow expected to be the coldest morning of the year thus far.

A strong wind warning has also been issued for tomorrow with 25-knott winds expected.

There is also a chance of rainfall by Friday, with most of the activity being in coastal patches.

Despite this, The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a warmer and drier winter than usual.

A spokesman from the bureau said after tomorrow, minimums for Bundaberg would jump up to 13 degrees and remain there until about Tuesday next week, while the maximums would hover around 23 degrees.

He said the reason for the strong wind warning was a high pressure system.

"We have a large high pressure system in the Great Australian Bight that's moving eastwards and strengthening and that's having a tightening effect on the pressure grading right along the whole east coast of Queensland. We're going to see those winds approaching that strong wind criteria by tomorrow,” he said.

Some parts of the Burnett may even see temperatures drop to four degrees below average tomorrow morning, the spokesman said, but after that they would begin to climb.

Boaties looking for some angling action on the weekend can rest easy too, with the winds expected to have died down by Saturday.