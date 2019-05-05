Menu
COOL AND CLEAR: Clear skies and cool mornings are forecast for Bundaberg this week.
Coldest morning a sign winter is coming

Geordi Offord
by
5th May 2019 10:11 AM
AS THE mornings begin to cool down, it's a sign that winter is coming.

Bundaberg saw it's coldest minimum for the year this morning with a chilly minimum of 13.7 degrees.

Meteorologist Lachlan Stoney from the Bureau of Meteorology said the cool change is setting in for the week.

"It was the coldest morning for Bundaberg in 2019,” he said.

"Tomorrow morning will be a touch cooler at 11 degrees and the next few days after that we'll see minimums between 13 and 14.

"Saturday it'll be colder again at about 10 or 11 degrees.

"It's definitely a sign of the season changing.”

After showers of rain fell on Saturday, Mr Stoney said the weather will stay clear during the week.

"There is a very slight chance of a stray shower on Friday but it wouldn't be very heavy, just drizzle,” he said.

"For the most part of the week it'll be clear skies and cool mornings.”

Bundaberg News Mail

