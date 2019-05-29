Menu
SCENIC COAST: A pleasant winter's day at Woodgate Beach.
Coldest May morning in Bundy for more than half a century

Geordi Offord
by
29th May 2019 11:15 AM
BUNDABERG shivered through its coldest May morning since 1968 today with temperatures falling to single digits, a Bureau of Meteorology forecaster has confirmed.

Just before 5am the mercury at Bundaberg Airport dropped to 5.5 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said the cool change was a result of a dry atmosphere.

"We've had a lot of dry air move up over the state earlier in the week which has make the atmosphere very dry,” he said.

"Because the atmosphere is dry the temperatures fall away.

"We'll still see fine conditions and fresh mornings heading into the weekend.”

Mr Blazak said the cold temperatures could stick around before things warm up on Sunday.

"There might be a bit of shower activity, which will bring a bit of humidity and cloud cover,” he said.

"But we don't expect a lot of rain in it.”

