Prepare to shiver your way through tomorrow

This is how Aussies do cold weather.

PREPARE to break out the flanno tomorrow morning, the big chill is coming.

Okay, well, not quite the big chill, but tomorrow is expected to be the coolest morning in Bundaberg for the year so far, with the temperature predicted to dip to a frosty 15 degrees - the coldest day in five months.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Adam Blazak said Bundaberg was set to record its coldest day since October 28 last year.

Mr Blazak said with a drop in humidity drying the region and a strong breeze settling in, it was "going to feel quite cool".

Last year on the same date Bundaberg reached a balmy 17.8 degrees, Mr Blazak said.

While it might feel like winter is coming early, it's not just the change of season behind the mercury drop.

According to the Mr Blazak, a very large pressure system in the Great Australian Bight was one of the major factors influencing temperatures across the region.

The high pressure system off the South Australian coastline was expected to bring cooler and drier air to Bundaberg, along with the rest of Queensland.

The lowest April temperature ever recorded according to the Bureau of Meteorology's Post Office records was 6.7 degrees on the last day of April in 1902, while the bureau's records for the Bundaberg Airport indicate the region reached 8.3 degrees on April 30, 1966.

Despite the cold shift expected tomorrow, the bureau hasn't predicted any major variation in minimum and maximum temperatures forecast for the upcoming months.

"Climate Outlook for the next two to three months suggests April may be slightly cooler than average and May could be a bit warmer than average," Mr Blazak said.

April weather