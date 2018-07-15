Coldest day in Bundy in four years

FROSTY MORNING: Apple Tree Creek resident Sue Gullefer snapped this photo of her yard covered in frost over the weekend.

THERE was a frosty reason to stay beneath the bed covers over the weekend.

It's been a cold, frosty couple of days in the Bundaberg region - the coldest in about four years.

The mercury dropped to a shivering 2.9 degrees on Saturday and then 2.6 degrees on Sunday according to the Bureau of Meteorology, the lowest temperature in since 2014.

On July 12, 2014 the bureau's records show the temperature fall to 1.7 degrees

BoM senior forecaster Jonty Hall said there was a combination of factors leading to the low temps.

"The time of year is one thing, with longer nights,” he said.

"There's also the dry air and clear skies leading to those cold mornings.

Mr Hall said light winds also factored into the cool mornings.

The weather patterned throughout last week lead to the chilling temperatures, Mr Hall said the dry air from the high pressure system and south westerly winds saw that winter cool set in.

He said once the region gets an easterly wind off the ocean, overnight temperatures would become milder.

"We've probably seen the coldest of it,” he said.

"It will still be quite chilly, but not as cold as it has been.

"It's not until Friday and Saturday that the minimum temperature reach double digits again.”

Mr Hall said there might be some sea breeze influence over the next day or so to provide some ease but it would still be cool.

On the flip side, he said throughout the day it is "nice sunny weather” which is great for most outdoor activities - you just have to get over the hurdle of the early morning chill.

While the bureau does not receive direct observations regarding frost, temperatures have been cold enough for frost to occur.

Mr Hall said there was currently no rainfall forecast for the Bundaberg region.

Today's forecast is for 8-24 degrees, mostly sunny.