Cold water wake up for Bundy residents

Ashley Clark
| 8th Jun 2017 11:50 AM
NOT COOL: Ergon Energy said hot water problems will be fixed shortly.
NOT COOL: Ergon Energy said hot water problems will be fixed shortly. Contributed

IT WAS an extra chilly winter morning for some Bundaberg residents who woke up to no hot water today.

Showers were only seconds long or foregone altogether and residents took to social media to discuss the frosty conditions.

The cold shock isn't the first to happen in recent weeks, with the NewsMail reporting on hot water problems in many homes just last month.

Ergon Energy engineers had to fix a problem with equipment at the Bundaberg bulk supply point that operates hot water systems on off-peak tariffs after receiving many complaints from residents.

But Ergon Energy spokesman Rod Rehbein said this morning's issues were not related and were due to substation maintenance work done yesterday afternoon.

"The signals that control appliances on off-peak tariffs (including tariffs 31 and 33) in the Bundaberg, Isis and North Burnett regions could not be sent to those customers,” Mr Rehbein said.

"However, those signals will be sent shortly and that should result in affected hot water systems beginning to re-heat.”

Mr Rehbein said Ergon Energy was asking customers to be patient and not to arrange for an electrical contractor to provide a temporary fix by bridging the relay, as was recommended during the previous instance.

"We apologise for the inconvenience for affected customers,”

　

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg cold shower ergon energy tariff

Local Partners

