Cold water poured on meth recipe

WHEN police found a device in a car that held instructions on how to cook the drug meth, it was tracked to Timothy Wallis.

But the methylamphetamine ice recipe was given to him by a workmate years before, and the recipe never tried.

Timothy Mervyn Wallis, 42, from Woorim, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to having an unlawful document on ways to produce methylamphetamine at Springfield Central.

Police dated the charge as being between December 31, 2015, and April 7, 2018.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said police were called to a house for a complaint of trespass in April and found a female offender hiding in bushes.

Nearby, a woman was sitting in a car who claimed to have driven from Loganlea.

The car was towed away but a police search of personal items inside included a bag containing a hard drive.

Police found a folder created in 2016. It showed how to manufacture illicit substances, in particular methylamphetamine.

Wallis said in an interview at Yamanto police station that it was his hard drive and the instructions were those of a work colleague with whom he had worked on a drilling rig two years previously.

Defence lawyer Naadira Omarjee sought a fine for the offence, saying precedent legal cases were not easy to find.

She said there had been no evidence Wallis intended to do anything with the instructions.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said the electronic file was traced back to Wallis and it had been given to him.

She accepted there was no suggestion of any ulterior motive or that he was linked to any drug activity.

Wallis was convicted and fined $400 and the instruction manual forfeited.