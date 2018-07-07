Cold snap to follow unseasonably warm weather

COOLING DOWN: The Bundaberg region will feel the chill in coming days.

COOLING DOWN: The Bundaberg region will feel the chill in coming days. Rasulovs

DON'T let the warm weather of yesterday and today fool you - winter is here.

Tonight the minimum is predicted to drop to 10 degrees, with temperatures reaching a single-digit low of seven degrees on Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson Gordon Banks said a cooler air mass sweeping across most parts of Queensland would be responsible for the cool change.

"The situation at the moment, there is a lot of moisture hanging around the coast and we've had north to north-easterly winds bringing lots of that moisture,” Mr Banks said.

"We've seen drizzle and showers over the whole of south-east Queensland the last couple of days and those misty mornings are set to continue.”

A decent front will be moving across southern Queensland throughout Saturday and will reach the south-west corner in the afternoon.

"This will provide clear weather and quite a warm day as the front clears the Wide Bay coast through Saturday evening,” he said.

"Once the Saturday evening change happens we'll see things cool down very much for a Sunday minimum of 7 degrees that will be 9 degrees cooler than the previous morning.

"The air will be drier, and with the wind chill factor, will feel quite cool.

"The cooler air mass will feel like a real shock to the system after these more humid days Bundaberg has been experiencing.”

Mr Banks said if windy conditions do persist, the temperature might not get right down to the predicted low, but said cool temperatures would persist through Sunday and Monday.

"You can expect pleasant days with sunshine.”

Temperatures

Today

Min 16°C Max 25°C

Tomorrow

Min 10°C Max 21°C

Monday

Min 7°C Max 22°C

Tuesday

Min 11°C Max 22°C