Cold snap set to see temperatures plummet in Bundy

AFTER some warmer mornings heading into the last month of winter, things are going to cool down again in the coming days.

So don't go packing away those Ugg boots just yet.

Saturday morning will see the mercury drop to single digits at nine degrees, with the cool change expected to stick around until at least Wednesday.

Sunday's minimum is tipped to fall to seven degrees.

Kimba Wong of the Bureau of Meteorology said the cool change is from a cold front moving from the southern states.

"Over the next couple of days the maximums will increase a little bit, with Thursday getting to about 27 degrees,” she said.

"That's about three degrees above the average for this time of year, then we'll see that cold front pass through Queensland.

"Behind it there are some slightly cooler and drier temperatures over the weekend and it's looking like they'll stay around until at least Wednesday with temperatures back to about average on Thursday morning.”