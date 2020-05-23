Cold snap hits Bundy today

LIGHT RAIN: Lydia Howard and Josh Oldham take baby Maisie for a stroll along the Bargara coastline.

THE forecast for today is chillier then previously predicted with a maximum of 15 degrees on the cards.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Shane Kennedy said it was a result of cooler air, overlaid by thick cloud and persistent rain.

“The cloud band is expected to strengthen overnight and on Saturday we will be on the southern edge of it with a high chance of getting some rain, between 5 and 10mm,” Mr Kennedy said.

“It will be warming up over the next few days but will remain well below average until Tuesday.”

Despite a high chance of rain today, Mr Kennedy said Bundaberg’s May rainfall would remain well below average.

“Bundaberg averages 66.8mm in May and the bulk of that is normally towards the start of the month,” he said.

“So far this month the rainfall is pretty low with only 12mm.”

After today Mr Kennedy said the remainder of May would remain fairly dry.

The Wide Bay Region remains listed as drought declared along with 67.4 per cent of Queensland as there has been little rain since summer.