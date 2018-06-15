Cold snap coming: Bundy temps to plummet

WINTER WEATHER: Rug up Bundy, it's about the get cold.

IT'S been a balmy winter in Bundaberg lately but things are about to take a very cold turn when temperatures plummet early next week.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the region is set to drop to 7 degrees on Monday, with the cool change lasting until mid-week.

BoM spokesman Livio Regano said the temperature drop would be a shock to the system after Bundaberg had experienced some very warm days recently.

"The last few days have been around the 25 to 26 degree mark,” he said.

"On Monday, temperatures will take a dive to about 7 degrees...”

Mr Regano said the cold weather was due to south westerly winds tracking over the region.

"The land definitely gets a lot colder in winter due to these types of winds,” he said.

"There will be a lot of sunshine, still a little bit of shower activity offshore, but very sunny throughout the weekend and into the temperature drop.”

TEMP DROP: The weather outlook for Bundaberg. BoM

He said while it would remain chilly with clear skies for a number of days next week, temperatures would most likely rise again by Thursday.

"Slowly it will start to warm up again and by mid-week it should go back to normal,” Mr Regano said.

"The first thing you will notice is the nights will start to get warmer.”

Mr Regano said while the cool change was inevitable, winter itself had been slightly warmer than usual.

"We are getting more and more of this every year,” he said.

"The June average is 12 to 23 degrees and the average so far this month has been 11 to 24- so a little bit warmer than what we usually expect.

"This year, autumn was the warmest on record.”

Today and tomorrow are expected to reach the mid-20s while Sunday will be slightly cooler until the cold weather change on Monday.