Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg residents woke to a blanket of fog last week.
Bundaberg residents woke to a blanket of fog last week. Mike Knott
Weather

Cold front moves in as winter returns for Bundy

Geordi Offord
by
17th Jun 2019 11:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a week of unseasonal warmer days, the weather is going to start cooling down again this week.

A cooler and dryer air mass is making its way up through the state which is bringing single digit minimums to the region.

Meteorologist David Crock from the Bureau of Meteorology said there could be single digit temperatures this week.

"With the dryer air over us we could see single digits at night,” he said.

"We'll see minimums of about nine and 10 degrees for the next few mornings and it'll warm up a little bit later in the week, before cooling over the weekend.”

Mr Crock said Saturday saw a top of 27 degrees.

"The average in Bundaberg in June is usually about 22.7 degrees,” he said.

"Last week we had an air mass that was quite warm and there was a lot of moisture around which was unseasonable.”

bundaberg weather bunweather cold weather weather winter is coming winter weather
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Sports club enters voluntary liquidation

    premium_icon Sports club enters voluntary liquidation

    Business THE struggling club will now rely solely on volunteers to operate.

    Teen walks from court after machete hold-up

    premium_icon Teen walks from court after machete hold-up

    Crime Judge slams plan of offender who held up servo with machete

    Roads shut down in major police blitz

    premium_icon Roads shut down in major police blitz

    News Moore Park Beach road blitz results

    RED TAPE: Jobs lost as Island business forced to close

    premium_icon RED TAPE: Jobs lost as Island business forced to close

    News The business was forced to shut its doors earlier this year