Cold front moves in as winter returns for Bundy

AFTER a week of unseasonal warmer days, the weather is going to start cooling down again this week.

A cooler and dryer air mass is making its way up through the state which is bringing single digit minimums to the region.

Meteorologist David Crock from the Bureau of Meteorology said there could be single digit temperatures this week.

"With the dryer air over us we could see single digits at night,” he said.

"We'll see minimums of about nine and 10 degrees for the next few mornings and it'll warm up a little bit later in the week, before cooling over the weekend.”

Mr Crock said Saturday saw a top of 27 degrees.

"The average in Bundaberg in June is usually about 22.7 degrees,” he said.

"Last week we had an air mass that was quite warm and there was a lot of moisture around which was unseasonable.”