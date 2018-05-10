Menu
Tessa Mears and Heidi Walk from Surf Dive n Ski are preparing for colder weather this weekend.
Weather

COLD CONDITIONS: Massive temperature drop for Bundy

Ashley Clark
by
10th May 2018 4:24 PM

IT'S almost time to pull out those fuzzy sweaters and your favourite winter coat from the back of the closet.

Bundaberg, a very cool change is coming and it's just 48 hours away.

This weekend we will experience a massive temperature drop- from the minimum of 17 degrees on Friday to a sudden and brisk change to nine degrees Saturday and eight degrees on Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the cool change would likely last until mid next week.

Tessa Mears and Heidi Walk from Surf Dive n Ski are preparing for colder weather this weekend.
BoM spokesman Lachlan Stoney said the sudden winter weather conditions were due to a cold front impacting the southern states.

"It will reach Queensland by Friday and bring with it bursts of dry, cooler air,” he said.

"Bundaberg will tend to get very cool mornings for the next few days.

"The plus side is there will be very clear skies across the weekend and sunny conditions.”

Neighbouring towns including Hervey Bay will experience similar cold weather patterns while further inland, including Gayndah, the mercury will drop to about six degrees.

The temperature will start to increase again by mid week.

Mr Stoney said the cool change was definitely below the maximum average of 25 degrees for May.

WEATHER: A cool change is coming.
FIVE THINGS TO DO TO KEEP WARM

1. Milo: Hot milo. Yum. Enough said.

Mmmmmmm Milo.
2. Sweater weather: Yessss....it's time to rummage through your closet and pull out all your favourite sweaters. Especially that big ol' snug jumper that grandma gave you for Christmas in 1994.

Do I look cute in this?
3. Backyard fires: is there really anything better than setting up a campchair in the backyard, fire blazing and with marshmallows at the ready?

4. Slippers: whether you are a fan of the ugg boot, the grandpa slide ons or have a pair of fluffy dog slippers, now is the time to get them ready for wearing.

FURRY FEET: Because you just have to wear fluffy slippers in winter.
5. Cuddle time: Huggers rejoice. Tis' the season for getting snuggly. If you love to cuddle, this is your time!

It's snuggle season!
