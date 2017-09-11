COLD CASE: Sister demands answers after 30 years

GRIEF LINGERS: Doris Hillier is still after answers 30 years on from her brother's murder.

THIRTY years on Doris Hillier is still waiting for answers about the brutal murder of her brother Bryan Hodgkinson.

Time has not healed her, she is still very angry about the death of her only brother and is calling for an inquest into the death.

The Bundaberg taxi driver was killed on the night of September 10, 1987.

To this day the case remains unsolved, with a $250,000 reward still available for anyone who can shed light on the cold case.

Mr Hodgkinson was last seen alive at a Bundaberg taxi rank at 12.30am.

His body was found the next morning by a school bus driver at a quarry near Goodwood.

The 48-year-old had several stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

But his death was believed to be caused by an attack to the head with a blunt object.

During the investigation police revealed more details of the horrific murder.

They believe Mr Hodgkinson was made to stop on a dirt road near the quarry where his body was found.

His throat was then cut from behind.

THIRTY YEARS: Murdered Bundaberg taxi driver Bryan Hodgkinson.

After struggling desperately with his killer, he ran about 15m, clutching a handkerchief to his throat.

He was stabbed again and then bashed to death with what police believe was a tyre lever.

In 2009 new information led police to believe the man responsible for the murder had died.

Another man, Anthony Bruce Beer, was charged with being an accessory to the murder.

But in a committal hearing in 2009 the case was dismissed after a magistrate decided there was not enough evidence.

The investigation into Mr Hodgkinson's murder was reopened by Bundaberg police in May 2015 but despite major developments in forensic testing the identity of the killer is still a mystery.

Mrs Hillier has now called for an inquest.

She said the Attorney General requested an inquest this year into the Whiskey A Go Go fire back in the 70s so why not her brother's murder.

Mrs Hillier said the anniversary had been a cruel reminder of "30 years of stolen loving times”,

"The family have had to suffer through by not having our loved one with us for all the special events.”

Mrs Hillier now says the parole board is to blame for her brother's death.

The man she believes was responsible for Bryan's murder (Gary Rasmussen, now deceased) was released from jail 18 months before, he was in jail for another murder.

"People like him should be kept in jail - never to be released,” Mrs Hillier said.

"Take a life, lose yours.

A young Bryan Hodgkinson taking part in a table tennis tournament, regular activity with he did with his sister Doris Hillier. PHOTO: Submitted

"No family should have to live a life of hell through the hands of a filthy, slimy, grubby murderer.”

She said it was not just Bryan's murder, there have been many more people across the country who have been killed, raped and tortured by people let out on parole.

"The board members have to think long and hard about releasing these evils,” Mrs Hillier said.

"If there are not enough jails to house them, send truckloads of soils, packets of vegetable seeds and timber for these undesirable ferals to build their own accommodation out in the middle of nowhere.

"Build a dome enclosure - all electrically wired so as there will be no escaping.

"Why should the taxpayer pay to have these evil bastards live in the comfortable three-star motels with no bills to pay and everything handed to them on a plastic tray.”

It's the memory of her brother that keeps Mrs Hillier searching for answers.

"Ours was a beautiful life growing up on cane farms,” Mrs Hillier said.

"We all played tennis and table tennis.

"Our parents were never too busy to take us to play our sports.

"Bryan and I played in the tennis fixtures playing with and against each other.

"Dad had built a corrugated iron door for us to hit against.

"He taught me how to jive.

"Our family were so very, very lucky to have Bryan with us for 48 years.”

But for those who tell her to get over it and get on with life, Mrs Hillier says she hopes no one ends up in her family's situation.

"I just hope they never have to live their lives with them losing a loved one, brutally taken by a filthy grub,” she said.

"Bryan should have been able to be there for all the celebrations.

"The marriages of his three sons, the birth of his seven grandchildren.

"Also our darling mum went to the grave not knowing who was responsible for taking her only son's life.”