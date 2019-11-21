Cold case murder breakthrough as suspect charged

The only suspect in the 2011 cold case murder of Stephen Newton has been arrested and will be charged with his murder.

The only suspect in the 2011 cold case murder of Mt Gambier man Stephen Newton has been arrested and will be charged with his murder.

Major Crime detectives today arrested the man, 45, following a protracted investigation into the bashing murder of Mr Newton, an invalid pensioner, in November 2011.

The man cannot be identified because of his alleged connection with two other ongoing cold case murder investigations.

He will appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday - his birthday - to face the charge.

Stephen Newton was killed in Mt Gambier in 2011. Detectives have arrested the only suspect in his death.

Mr Newton, 55, was a known associate of the man to be charged with his murder and detectives believe it is likely more than one person was involved in his death.

The man arrested today has been at the centre of the investigation into Mr Newton's death for some time.

He has already served two jail terms for offences connected to the investigation, including the brutal bashing of a police witness and the theft of key evidence.

That evidence included a plasma TV, a whipper snipper, a PlayStation console, 39 PlayStation games, 25 DVDs and seven souvenir banknotes that were later recovered from pawn shops.

Major Crime detectives believe it is likely there are individuals in Mt Gambier with information that can assist the inquiry and have urged them to come forward.

Major Crime officer-in-charge Detective Superintendent Des Bray declined to comment at length on the development.

"With this matter before the courts, police are limited in any comment we can make at this time," he said.

"However I would like to reiterate that SA Police never consider unsolved matters such as this 'closed' and even though matters may not be in the public eye, we continue looking for fresh lines of inquiry in a bid to bring offenders to justice."

Anyone with any information on Mr Newton's murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.