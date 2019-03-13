Cold case murder accused faces Bundy court

COURT: Tony Boyd Carmichael appeared in custody, charged with one count of murder.

COURT: Tony Boyd Carmichael appeared in custody, charged with one count of murder. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT2

A MAN charged with murder has had his matter mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Tony Boyd Carmichael appeared in custody, charged with one count of murder.

His appearance comes after he was yesterday charged by homicide detectives from the State Crime Command's Cold Case Investigations Team with the 1997 murder of Gregory Armstrong at Maryborough.

Mr Armstrong was last seen alive in Maryborough on May 7, 1997.

He was reported as missing by his landlord.

Police are continuing to appeal for information on the murder.

A government reward of $250,000 remains on offer for information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder.

The reward also offers an opportunity for indemnity against prosecution for any accomplice, not being the person who actually committed the murder.

Carmichael will re-appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 2.

His appearance is not required.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.