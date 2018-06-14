Menu
Detectives investigating the 1993 homicide of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel have conducted a two-day land search of the Kroombit Tops National Park.
COLD CASE: Hunt for evidence in double murder stepped up

Sarah Steger
by
14th Jun 2018 8:23 AM
DETECTIVES investigating the 1993 homicide of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel have conducted a two-day land search of the Kroombit Tops National Park.

Robert Grayson (26 at the time) was reported missing on August 8, 1994.

On September 2, Derek Van Der Poel (23) was subsequently reported missing to Calliope Police.

Both men were last seen alive at Gladstone in May, 1993.

51-year-old Rosedale man Russell Williams was charged with two counts of murder and one count each of trafficking in dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs in January after police and investigators had a breakthrough in the 25-year cold case.

Ahead of his scheduled trial in Gladstone District Court, Mr Williams' body was found at Capricornia Correctional Centre on May 15 at 5am.

The death was not believed to have been suspicious.

As a result, the double homicide will be referred to the Coroner.

Despite multiple searches this year, including this week's two-day hunt through Kroombit Tops National Park, no new evidence has turned up.

A $250,000 reward remains in place for information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance and suspected murder of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel.

An appropriate indemnity from prosecution will also be recommended for any accomplice, not being the person who actually committed the crime, who first gives such information.

