Coin collection honours heroes

MINI COLLECTOR: Three-year-old Esme Moeller takes a shine to the Legends of the Anzacs: Medals of Honour collection.

AN EXCLUSIVE one-off collection featuring four "copper” 25 cent coins is to be released in Australia - and you're first in line.

The legal tender coins

are the first copper-plated steel versions made by

the Royal Australian Mint and will have designs replicating some of the nation's highest military service medals.

Set for release in the lead-up to Anzac Day, the coins will form part of the limited edition Legends of the Anzacs: Medals of Honour collection.

The collection is a joint initiative between News Corp Australia - NewsMail and The Sunday Mail -

the Mint, Legacy and Westpac.

The four 25c pieces - featuring the Victoria Cross, George Cross, Distinguished Flying Cross and Medal for Gallantry - will be available with 10 silver 20c coins.

The Victoria Cross coin's backing card features

both Australia's first and most recent VC recipients, Albert Jacka and Cameron Baird.

"History tells us that Albert Jacka is probably one of our greatest ever fighters in World War I and he's always stood alone and never appears in photo- graphs with anyone else,” said Doug Baird, whose son was awarded the top military decoration posthumously in 2013.

"The fact that Cameron is shown with him puts him as a modern soldier on equal terms with Jacka.

"It's a wonderful collection featuring an array of people honoured over a long period of time, and it's a great reward for those both living and those that have now passed."

Royal Australian Mint chief executive officer Ross MacDiarmid said the copper colouring for the coins was chosen to symbolise the service medals they feature, and believed the set would create interest among coin enthusiasts and war history buffs alike.

The series of 14 coins in the Legends of the Anzacs: Medals of Honour collection will be offered over two weeks.

Start your collection with a free 25c Victoria Cross coin and collector case with The Sunday Mail on April 9.

There are 13 other coins to collect for $3 each when you buy the NewsMail and Sunday Mail.

Details: discoverthestories.com.au