Coffs charging on for arm wrestling world record

BEAT the hand not the arm, breathe and become one with the table, that's the advice from local businessman Paul Simpson on how to win at arm wrestling.

Working from his temporary shop after fire destroyed his Battery World store, Paul hasn't let that setback stop him by throwing his support behind national charity Soldier On and supporting our veterans.

Better known for giving battery-charging tips, Paul is joining all the Battery World stores across the country to set a world record for arm wrestling on Friday, November 9 and help raise the charity's profile along the way.

Across Australia, Soldier On provides support and assistance to service personnel and families across the whole of our defence forces including individuals from the Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Patrol.

It was formed because there was no single organisation focused on supporting both younger veterans injured physically and psychologically and their family members.

The organisation made sure those impacted by their service during peacekeeping operations, training exercises, and general duties were provided assistance.

So on November 9, Paul wants as many people to swing by and arm-wrestle him or his staff (for a gold coin donation) and then his staff will take a photo and upload to the record site.

Soldier On's National Fundraising Director Barry Kenyon said supporting the arm wrestle was a great way to say thank you to our returning veterans.

"No one has set a world record for arm wrestling before," Barry said. "What makes this special is Soldier On is about keeping defence families together by being stronger together as a community. The arm wrestle challenge is called 'Stronger Together' because families of service personnel can experience significant stress so supporting the entire family is integral to the wellbeing of all concerned."

Organised arm wrestling began in 1952 in a California saloon but the sport dates back to ancient Egypt.

The late US president Ronald Regan took on arm wrestling league founder Bill Soberanes in 1972 (word is he cheated) and even Sylvester Stallone has lauded the sport starring in a 1987 wrestling melodrama.

"Every two years all the Battery World stores throw our support behind a new charity," Paul said.

"The work Solider On does and has been doing for many years is immeasurable. It's all about inclusion so no one has to feel alone or isolated.

"We would love as many people as possible to come down and help set the record," Paul said.

"This is a great way a selfie can really benefit the community just by uploading a photo. Bring a friend, you don't have to arm wrestle us and all donations will go directly to Solider On."