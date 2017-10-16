24°
Coffee sales hit the spot for school bus

HIGH FIVE: Pato (Steve Patterson), Kathy and Lachlan Bailey at the Spotted Dog where money was raised for the Bundaberg Special School Bus.
Emma Reid
by

IT WAS high fives all round as Stephen "Paddo” Patterson from the Spotted Dog handed over $1110 to Bundaberg Special School student Lachlan Bailey.

The money was raised from a $2 donation for every coffee sold on a Friday during September.

The money will go towards helping the students secure a school bus with wheel chair access.

P and C president Kath Bailey was gobsmacked by the amount donated and said "now that's a lot of coffee”.

Ms Bailey thanked Bundaberg businesses that had jumped on board to help.

The NewsMail started the campaign No One Gets Left Behind with the aim of helping raise the remaining funds in August.

The school needs a total of $76,000 after starting with $39,000, which includes the Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant of $35,000 that was secured from the State Government.

At the moment, the school is using taxis to ferry children with physical disabilities, some who are wheelchair bound, to and from school activities.

In addition to helping get kids to school, the bus will also be used for excursions linked to the curriculum.

To help the school get the wheels it desperately needs phone 4155 5222.

