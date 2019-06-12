Coffee culture thrives in Monto

DAVE and Lea Horder moved from Chinchilla to Gladstone in order to be closer to their grandchildren.

However, after eight months the owners of Monto Coffee Lounge found there was something missing in the port city.

"We moved to Gladstone for eight months, but we really noticed a loss of the sense of community we'd had in Chinchilla," Lea said.

It was then the couple decided to move once again.

Grandchildren Hailey, aged 5, and Oliver, aged 3, would have to contend with seeing a little less of their grandparents.

The couple decided to look for houses to buy in Monto, but instead found a cafe for sale.

"We came to Monto to buy a house and saw the cafe was for sale, and decided to buy it instead," Lea said.

Lea said the cafe presented the pair with an opportunity for change.

"We'd been in business previously and saw this as an opportunity for change," she said.

The couple took over the Monto Coffee Lounge on ANZAC Day, and have found the town to be supportive of the venture.

"Everyone's been really supportive," Lea said.

Mrs Horder remarked at how friendly the town was.

"I love that everyone's so friendly and says hello," she said.

"It's like you've always been here."

The grandmother said she wanted the Monto Coffee Lounge to be a welcoming space for everyone.

"We want it to be like someone is coming into our home", she said.

"We want everyone to feel welcome."