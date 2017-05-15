'Coffee club' helps Bill and Narelle celebrate anniversary

65 YEARS: Bill and Narelle Sellin celebrated their anniversary with close friends last week.

TO CELEBRATE 65 years of love for each other, Bundaberg couple Bill and Narelle Sellin spent their anniversary surrounded by their closest friends.

At a get together at the Sugarland Tavern last week, the pair told the NewsMail how their celebration had been organised by a group of people who initially bonded over coffee, tea and doughnuts.

"We all met at the doughnut shop - there are about 23 of us,” Bill said.

"We all started talking to each other and now we meet there about three times a week.”

As for their 65-year anniversary, the couple said it was a milestone they would never have envisaged upon their first meeting many moons ago.

"Narelle lived just up the road from where I lived,” Bill said.

"Her sister was married to a friend of mine and so we started to go out.

"We definitely didn't think it would last as long as this.”

The pair continued to date until the year 1952, when they became husband and wife at an intimate, family ceremony in Sydney.

"It was the best wedding I have ever been to, I must say” Bill said.

"Everybody had a rip-roaring time.”

Life after marriage saw the pair create a family of four daughters, travel through New South Wales and Queensland and work hard.

"Narelle was a school teacher and I was a printer,” Bill said.

"We used to travel around Australia a lot.

"We really enjoyed doing that.”

Many years later, Narelle and Bill moved to Bundaberg to set up a quieter life.

"We wanted to get out of the crowded city and move to somewhere different,” Bill said.

"Through our 30 years in Bundaberg we have seen it change and grow so much - we love it.”

And with almost seven decades of marriage under their belts, Bill and Narelle said they had a few tips for newlyweds.

"I have always been placid,” Bill said.

"We just listen to each other and we rarely fight.”

"We have always been very happy.”