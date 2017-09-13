Coffee chain reveals opening date for Bundy

COFFEE TO GO: Zarraffa's will open in Bundaberg next year.

BUNDABERG coffee lovers looking for a new brew won't have long to wait.

Zarraffa's Coffee has confirmed it will open here early next year, with construction of the new store, next to McDonald's on the corner of

Heidke St, already underway.

The store will feature an alfresco area and drive-through facility, and will be of similar size to the Townsville store at 135sq m.

Zarraffa's CEO Kenton Campbell said he expected between 20-30 positions would be made available in the roll-out, and said the company had already begun advertising for staff, including a manager.

In exciting news for Bundy, Mr Campbell said the store would operate as a bit of a test market, where customers would have first try of new product lines and provide honest feedback that would determine whether it was rolled out elsewhere.

Mr Campbell, who founded the company with his wife Rachel, said opening a store in the region made sense.

"We are a Queensland-based company and although we are looking to expand nation-wide ... we want to make sure we've served the Queensland market wherever we can and Bundaberg just made total sense,” he said.

"We appreciate the customers telling us what they really think, they can be decision-makers for other markets.”

Mr Campbell said the store would be open from 5am to 10pm, ensuring customers weren't left wanting.

He said while he could not confirm the use of local contractors in this project, in other locations locals had been used whenever possible.

The store will offer a full cafe range, including a breakfast and lunch menu, muffins, cakes, tarts, croissants and more.

Mr Campbell even hinted at another Zarraffa's outlet for the region, but that would be in the future.

He said the company was focussed on having a presence interstate as it continued its progression in the market.

- HAYLEY NISSEN