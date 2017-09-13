28°
News

Coffee chain reveals opening date for Bundy

COFFEE TO GO: Zarraffa's will open in Bundaberg next year.
COFFEE TO GO: Zarraffa's will open in Bundaberg next year.
Hayley Nissen
by

BUNDABERG coffee lovers looking for a new brew won't have long to wait.

Zarraffa's Coffee has confirmed it will open here early next year, with construction of the new store, next to McDonald's on the corner of

Heidke St, already underway.

The store will feature an alfresco area and drive-through facility, and will be of similar size to the Townsville store at 135sq m.

Zarraffa's CEO Kenton Campbell said he expected between 20-30 positions would be made available in the roll-out, and said the company had already begun advertising for staff, including a manager.

In exciting news for Bundy, Mr Campbell said the store would operate as a bit of a test market, where customers would have first try of new product lines and provide honest feedback that would determine whether it was rolled out elsewhere.

Mr Campbell, who founded the company with his wife Rachel, said opening a store in the region made sense.

"We are a Queensland-based company and although we are looking to expand nation-wide ... we want to make sure we've served the Queensland market wherever we can and Bundaberg just made total sense,” he said.

"We appreciate the customers telling us what they really think, they can be decision-makers for other markets.”

Mr Campbell said the store would be open from 5am to 10pm, ensuring customers weren't left wanting.

He said while he could not confirm the use of local contractors in this project, in other locations locals had been used whenever possible.

The store will offer a full cafe range, including a breakfast and lunch menu, muffins, cakes, tarts, croissants and more.

Mr Campbell even hinted at another Zarraffa's outlet for the region, but that would be in the future.

He said the company was focussed on having a presence interstate as it continued its progression in the market.

- HAYLEY NISSEN

Bundaberg News Mail
More than 100 turn up for roast with Annastacia

More than 100 turn up for roast with Annastacia

WHEN Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk strolled down Bourbong St she saw a vibrant, exciting CBD.

Power prices hurting tourism

PRICE HIKE: Opposition energy spokesman Michael Hart, Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and Manta Bargara Resort owner Roger Shuttleworth.Photo Contributed

Rising electricity prices crippling Bargara business

Minister in Bundy to announce plan to end Safe Schools

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett, Opposition eduaction spokeswoman Tracy Davis and LNP Bundaberg candidate David Batt discussing the Safe Schools program.Photo Contributed

Opposition slams 'ideological' 'left-wing' program

Why glitter could ruin your same-sex marriage vote

The form for the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey.

Same-sex marriage postal survey forms arriving at Bundaberg homes

Local Partners