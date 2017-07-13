Coen Hess's family proud and emotional after Origin win

PROUD DAD: Warren Hess with his son, Maroons star Coen Hess, holding up the State of Origin trophy after Queensland clinched the title on Wednesday night.

WITH tears in his eyes, proud father Warren Hess embraced his tearful son Coen after the barnstorming forward tasted his first Origin series win.

Warren was one of 52,540 rapturous fans who soaked up the atmosphere at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night as the mighty Queenslanders clinched another State of Origin title.

The Maroons were untroubled in the 22-6 drubbing and a dejected New South Wales side was left to lament another missed opportunity.

Warren said it had been a surreal experience since the Bundaberg product made his Origin debut in Game 2 last month.

"I'm still pinching myself,” Warren said.

"On Facebook the other night I said to my wife that this is as good as our wedding night.

"It was up there as one of the most exhilarating nights of my life.”

A jubilant Warren watched Coen play 32 minutes of Origin football in the decider, making 73m and 21 tackles in the process.

When the final siren sounded, and the players had gone through their post-match formalities, Coen made a beeline for his family and friends.

"We were both emotional and he was full of beans,” Warren said.

"Coen didn't leave anything on the paddock.

"It was a moment that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Warren ducked into the winning dressing room after the game to celebrate with his son and was awestruck as he stood side-by-side some of the legends of the game.

Former Queensland stars including Jason Hetherington, Steve Walters and Alan Langer were quick to praise Coen's demeanour and attitude during the series.

"It meant a lot coming from those guys,” he said.