Code red for canine rescue charity

TIMES are tough for not-for-profits and Red Collar Rescue is feeling the pinch.

After the temporary closure of the op shop, Red Collar Rescue's Sharyn Banks said she was doing whatever she could to raise funds for the dogs.

"I have just picked up another six dogs from the pound today and with no money flowing in from the Op Shop we have to do whatever we can to survive," Ms Banks said.

Ms Banks said they were hoping for community support for a competition they were in.

"A dog food company called SavourLife has selected a number of rescue groups and people can vote for them," she said.

"Whoever gets the most gets $5000 in cash so my hope is to get Bundaberg behind us because we could really do with the money right about now.

"I always see Red Collar as being a community thing and if the community gets behind us and everybody takes two minutes to vote we will be a shoo-in."

Ms Banks said they were also running a raffle on their Facebook page for Mother's Day gift baskets to raise some funds.

As the charity battles changes due to coronavirus, their new shelter continues to progress.

Ms Banks said they were keeping their fingers crossed for a government grant to fund a traineeship program at the new shelter with Reclink.

"If successful there would be 24 trainees plus their trainers and they would come out and do things like the fencing and conservation and land management because we have a large area of land we aren't using for the shelter," she said.

"We hope to regenerate the area behind us to what it was like 200 years ago and turn it into a nature walk where schools, disability groups and other organisations can access it and go for a walk and enjoying the native plants and creek."

Ms Banks said if successful they hoped to be able to fast track the construction of the shelter and open it by Christmas.

However, Ms Banks said they needed people to fill out a form showing their support for the endeavour by tomorrow afternoon to aid their application.

To vote for Red Collar to receive the cash click here and to assist in their application for a traineeship program email info@redcollarrescue.org.