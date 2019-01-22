Cocky pic captures an Aussie moment on a Hills Hoist

HOW AUSTRALIAN: Mark Smith posted this photo of a cockatoo sculling a can of Bundy Rum on a Hills Hoist, just before Australian Day.

IT'S not every day you capture a photo that has Australia written all over it.

But a Western Australian man's photographer of a cockatoo drinking a can of Bundaberg Rum while perched on a Hills Hoist clothesline seems to have it covered.

Mark Smith posted the photo on Sunday and it's since gone viral with almost four and a half thousand shares in less than 48 hour.

The cockatoo was snapped enjoying the Bundy beverage with its neck erected as the rum poured down its chest.

The post also attracted more than 600 comments with people tagging their mates.

One of the many people commenting calling it their spirit animal.

It seems the winged creature had the right idea, getting in early to celebrate Australia Day which is on this Saturday.