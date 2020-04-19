Cocktail jars full of happiness

AS LOCAL restaurants continue to adapt, one new concept is nothing short of a party in a glass jar.

Water St Kitchen has been delivering customer favourites all around town, like their pork belly with peanut, sesame slaw and chilli caramel or ground beef burgers with pickles, cheese and truffle aioli.

CHEERS: Alex and Jen Cameron from the Waterview St Kitchen.

But until now, one item had been missing from owners Alex and Jen Cameron’s takeaway menu. The restaurant’s popular cocktails are now available and come in cute jars.

“Our cocktails have always been popular and we love having a way to be creative with our new business direction,” Mr Cameron said.

“At the moment we have two flavours available – lychee rose martini and passionfruit thyme margarita.”

Water St Kitchen cocktails in a jar.

From romantic picnics at home to surprise doughnut deliveries for someone special, the business is defying the odds in these challenging times.

Donuts from Water St Kitchen.

But the couple have also been showing their gratitude, by delivering a range of delicious treats to healthcare workers at Bundaberg Hospital.

“We wanted to give back to the community after they have showed so much support and this seems like such great way to do that,” Mr Cameron said.

“Everyone needs positivity around them while we are in times of crisis and it’s good to get perspective on your own life by doing these acts of kindness … it is as much for your soul as it is for others.”

Water St Kitchen recently delivered salads to healthcare staff.

Visit waterstkitchen.com.au or phone 4196 0689.