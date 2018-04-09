Menu
MEDALLIST: Blake Cochrane in action during the Commonwealth Games.
Cochrane earns podium honours at Games

Tom Threadingham
by
9th Apr 2018 10:58 AM

SWIMMING: University of the Sunshine Coast swimmer Blake Cochrane has earned podium success in what could be his last appearance on the Commonwealth stage.

The USC Spartan swimmer claimed bronze in the SB8 100m breaststroke final on Saturday in a time of 1min18.75secs as Tim Disken (1mins12.42sec) and Tim Hodge (1:15.80) completed the Australian trifecta.

It was a remarkable achievement for the 27-year-old who was swimming out of his regular classification (SB7).

"That was probably just outside my personal best time but to come out with a bronze a classification up that's a pretty solid result,” he said.

Cochrane added to his success on the Gold Coast after claiming silver on Sunday night in the men's SM8 200m individual medley final.

He's no stranger to the podium also being three-time Parlympic medallist.

But, he told the Daily following national selection trials last month that his international swansong may come at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, meaning his efforts at the Gold Coast could also be his last on the Commonwealth stage.

"We've really set our sights towards these Commonwealth Games and it's really been a driving factor of what we want to get out of the sport as an athlete for myself,” he said.

"Going through Tokyo will probably be my last competition, but I'll make those decisions when they come up.”

