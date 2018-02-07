Cocaine found in drug-driver's purse

IN COURT: Jasmine Ewart in 2013 following a car crash that left her with injuries and subsequently led to her turning to drugs.

IN COURT: Jasmine Ewart in 2013 following a car crash that left her with injuries and subsequently led to her turning to drugs. Max Fleet BUN181013JAS1

HIGH on amphetamines, Jasmine Sue Ewart drove from Hervey Bay to Bundaberg before her concerning behaviour resulted in police being called.

When the 27-year-old arrived in Bundaberg on September 15 last year she stopped at a Caltex service station.

While in the store she bumped into and knocked over a display before getting back into her car and driving to an Avenell Hights address, where she fell asleep.

Her alarming behaviour before getting back behind the wheel resulted in a call to police and when they found Ewart, officers had to wake her to conduct a drug test.

A pat down by police also found 1.1g of cocaine in her purse.

Appearing by video link in Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Ewart pleaded guilty to drug driving as well as a second charge of the same offence on December 6 when she returned a positive roadside drug test for methamphetamine and marijuana.

She also pleaded guilty to one count of stealing after taking four chocolate bars and a bottle of coke from a Bundaberg store on August 24.

Ewart's defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said his client was a qualified painter and had worked breaking in horses since she was young but a car accident in 2013 left her with serious injuries and led to her taking drugs.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin released Ewart, who had spent 35 days in custody, on probation for 15 months.

Ewart was also disqualified from driving for four months.