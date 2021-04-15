Cocaine Cassie returning home ‘really soon’

She was released early on parole in Colombia because of the strain on prisons during the COVID-19 pandemic - but Cassandra "Cocaine Cassie" Sainsbury has revealed she will be returning back to Australia "really soon".

The former personal trainer from Adelaide was jailed for six years after being busted for attempting to smuggle 5.8kg of cocaine out of the country in 2017.

In April 2020, she was released after serving less than half of her sentence due to concerns of overcrowding in prisons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new post on her Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old told followers she would be returning to South Australia "really soon", though didn't reveal a date for her arrival.

She added it would be "sooner rather than later" in a second post.

Cocaine Cassie has revealed she will be returning to Australia ‘really soon’ after being released early from prison in Columbia in 2020. Picture: Instagram

Since leaving prison 12 months ago, the convicted drug smuggler has been enjoying freedoms of life on the outside, joining TikTok and earning money on OnlyFans selling racy content.

She's also undergone a physical transformation, morphing into someone completely unrecognisable to the defeated woman pictured in handcuffs leaving court.

In a new TikTok video, Sainsbury is seen with a new longer hairdo, her fresh blonde locks cascading down her chest.

She's also visibly slimmer since ditching her prison meals.

Posing for the camera by moving her head from side to side, Sainsbury appears to be pleased with her new look.

She looks very different to the woman who was sentenced to six years behind bars. Picture: TikTok

Sainsbury has joined social media sites since being released on parole where she shows off her new life on the outside. Picture: TikTok

In another video Sainsbury, who started dating women during her stint inside, makes a joke about the fact she would rather go back to prison than date men again.

People first noticed Sainsbury's weight loss earlier last year when she spoke about her life after prison in a candid Instagram Live.

"Exercise and diet. That's what you need to do," she said, in response to a query about her figure.

She was also said to have started selling explicit images of herself after "falling on hard times" after a provocative snap of her started circulating online.

While the racy image didn't show Sainsbury's face, she was identified by her distinctive flower tattoo that snakes her right hip.

She initially denied selling X-rated pictures on OnlyFans but now openly promotes her subscription membership on her Instagram account.

Sainsbury attending a court hearing in Bogota in 2017. Picture: AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

The 26-year-old from Adelaide has been earning money on OnlyFans. Picture: Instagram

During her time in prison, Sainsbury started a relationship with Venezuelan woman Joli Pico, with the pair later getting engaged.

But the relationship broke down after her release from jail, the 25-year-old said.

"Unfortunately things with Joli didn't last," she told Stav, Abby and Matt.

"Basically, I came out of prison and she became a different person, and she got with somebody else inside as well.

"It was difficult, I didn't know if it was going to work until at least one of us was on the outside."

Sainsbury has long claimed her attempt to smuggle 5.8kg of cocaine out of Colombia was done under duress.

She claimed a man threatened the lives of her family if she didn't complete the job and sexually assaulted her, but has never been able to provide evidence of this.

