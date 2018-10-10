Coast's top doctor behind bars for allegedly choking wife

ONE of the heads of Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service is behind bars facing allegations of domestic violence after he allegedly choked his wife

Executive director of medical services Dr Piotr Swierkowski, 43, was arrested last night and charged with choking, suffocation or strangulation in a domestic relationship.

He appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning in an attempt to make bail, but Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist held the part-heard application over until tomorrow.

Duty lawyer Loren Fabian told the court Dr Swierkowski should be granted bail as he had "good standing" in the community and feared a "large project" he was overseeing could be in jeopardy if he remained locked up.

Ms Fabian said her client denied choking his wife but instead claimed he put a dressing gown over her mouth to stop her screaming, without blocking her nose.

She said Dr Swierkowski allowed her to call the police after the incident.

Earlier this year, Dr Swierkowski was named one of the Coast's 11 smartest people by the Daily for his work with the hospital and special interest areas of health care financing, as well as patient safety and quality.

He is a Fellow of both the Royal Australian College of Medical Administrators and the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant David Bradley opposed Dr Swierkowski's bail and said more evidence against him had been provided in the minutes leading up to the application.

Snr Sgt Bradley said Dr Swierkowski's sisters-in-law had spoken to police and alleged there was a history of unreported domestic violence in the relationship.

Mr Stjernqvist intervened during Snr Sgt Bradley's submissions and said the onslaught of evidence was "too hard" for a duty lawyer to deal with without being fully prepared.

Ms Fabian replied that Dr Swierkowski earned too much money to qualify for a Legal Aid lawyer to make the application and would have difficulty employing a private lawyer while in the watch house.

The matter will be finalised tomorrow with Ms Fabian given more time to consider Snr Sgt Bradley's submissions.