Coast's king tide warning: Don't attempt the 'impossible'

The high tide claimed a Range Rover on Fraser Island. These photos were posted to the I Got Bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page. Contributed

CAMPERS and motorists have been warned about hazardous beach conditions whipped up by the "largest" king tides of the year.

The annual December high tides are expected to reach their highest point by tomorrow.

Warnings are in place for popular camping spots north of the Sunshine Coast, particularly for those attempting to drive on beaches.

Rainbow Beach Adventure Centre 4WD Hire co-owner Wendy Shaw advises motorists to stick to the two to three hours either side of low tide.

However, some naive or silly motorists ignore the warnings "all the time", losing vehicles worth hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in seconds.

"If water is coming up, don't try and get past - you'll lose your vehicle," Mrs Shaw said.

"It happens all the time. We see so many people put their vehicle and lives at risk.

"People try and cross and get caught out. You see the waves crash over. And once that happens, they're gone. We tell our customers to stretch out over the high tide and hopefully Mudlo Rocks will be passable."

Popular watering hole, the Rainbow Beach Hotel, has an infamous wall of shame, where pictures of motorists' lost vehicles are hung that have been photographed over the years.

It's a wall of what not to do on the beach.

The large tides are expected to make Teewah Beach at Double Island Point "impassable" at times during the Christmas-new year break.

Earlier this year, Teewah Beach at Double Island Point was "swallowed" up by a monster high tide that left campers stranded and similar conditions are predicted.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service ranger Erin Atkinson urged visitors to look after their vehicle and the environment.