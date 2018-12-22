Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The high tide claimed a Range Rover on Fraser Island. These photos were posted to the I Got Bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page.
The high tide claimed a Range Rover on Fraser Island. These photos were posted to the I Got Bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page. Contributed
News

Coast's king tide warning: Don't attempt the 'impossible'

Matty Holdsworth
by
22nd Dec 2018 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CAMPERS and motorists have been warned about hazardous beach conditions whipped up by the "largest" king tides of the year.

The annual December high tides are expected to reach their highest point by tomorrow.

Warnings are in place for popular camping spots north of the Sunshine Coast, particularly for those attempting to drive on beaches.

Rainbow Beach Adventure Centre 4WD Hire co-owner Wendy Shaw advises motorists to stick to the two to three hours either side of low tide.

However, some naive or silly motorists ignore the warnings "all the time", losing vehicles worth hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in seconds.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"If water is coming up, don't try and get past - you'll lose your vehicle," Mrs Shaw said.

"It happens all the time. We see so many people put their vehicle and lives at risk.

"People try and cross and get caught out. You see the waves crash over. And once that happens, they're gone. We tell our customers to stretch out over the high tide and hopefully Mudlo Rocks will be passable."

Popular watering hole, the Rainbow Beach Hotel, has an infamous wall of shame, where pictures of motorists' lost vehicles are hung that have been photographed over the years.

It's a wall of what not to do on the beach.

The large tides are expected to make Teewah Beach at Double Island Point "impassable" at times during the Christmas-new year break.

Earlier this year, Teewah Beach at Double Island Point was "swallowed" up by a monster high tide that left campers stranded and similar conditions are predicted.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service ranger Erin Atkinson urged visitors to look after their vehicle and the environment.

More Stories

boating bureau of meteorology camping editors picks fraser island inskip point king tide sunshine coast weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Seafood on the menu

    premium_icon Seafood on the menu

    News PRAWNS, prawns and more prawns - that's what's on the menu for many locals this Christmas.

    • 22nd Dec 2018 1:00 PM
    Emergency doc haunted by ghosts of Xmas past

    premium_icon Emergency doc haunted by ghosts of Xmas past

    Parenting A children’s emergency doctor has some holiday tips for parents.

    Qantas's soaring airfares on Bundy mayor's radar

    premium_icon Qantas's soaring airfares on Bundy mayor's radar

    Business Jack Dempsey hopes to board a flight of development with Qantas.

    Southerners drive Bundy's property market to new heights

    premium_icon Southerners drive Bundy's property market to new heights

    Property Panicked southerners turn to golden climate of more affordable Bundy

    Local Partners