Coast's $450 million waterpark goes glamping

EXPANDING: Glamping facilities will feature in a new 8ha leisure park that will be included within the 25ha Actventure waterpark site on Steve Irwin Way. Contributed

THE company behind the Sunshine Coast's new $450 million waterpark has announced plans for a leisure park as part of the 25ha develoment on Steve Irwin Way.

Sanad Capital will draw on inspiration from glamping sites across the world to develop the 8ha leisure park, which will feature a mix of cabins, glamping tents and amenities such as a gym, tennis courts and children's activities.

CEO Bradley Sutherland said the new addition to the Actventure waterpark "fits perfectly with our branding".

Concept plans for the Actventure waterpark's new leisure park. Contributed

Mr Sutherland also said the park responded to the growing popularity of luxury camping and RV tourism, an industry he said was worth about $7 billion.

"Luxury camping has become an appealing option for holidaymakers across the globe," he said.

"The Sunshine Coast desperately requires more rooms to accommodate the rising tourism numbers, and with more and more families' keen to have the glamping experience rather than staying in a hotel, we thought what better way to satisfy that demand than place a focus on it within our masterplan."

Sanad's announcement comes as a large mural shed branded with Actventure was demolished on Steve Irwin Way.

Mr Sutherland said the move signalled that construction was set to start, with the bulk earthworks contractors to be announced in coming weeks.