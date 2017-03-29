Coastal town isolated after heavy rain

Roads to and from Woodgate are closed due to flooding

THE roads to and from Woodgate are this morning cut off, with flash flooding limiting access to the region.

Goodwood Rd is closed to traffic in both directions.

The Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade Facebook page posted reports from residents saying the roads to Childers and Bundaberg from Woodgate were blocked at various places by water.

"There are a number of people who can't get home to Woodgate from Bundy or Childers,” it stated.

"If you don't have to travel we strongly suggest you stay in Woodgate. You may not get home if you do.”

SES local controller Jeff Green said the community was aware the road becomes flooded when it rains heavily.

"The roads are low in and out of Woodgate,” he said.

"We have done a lot of work with the community and they know what to do when it happens.”

Woodgate Beach General Store's Patricia Wright said she heard the roads were closed but everyone in the coastal community was fine.