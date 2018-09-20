Coastal stunner going up for auction

DREAM LOCATION: The four-bedroom, two-bathroom coastal home is opposite the Elliott River.

IF LOCATION is king when it comes to property, then 3A Margaret Court at Elliott Heads reigns supreme.

Just nine months old, the JRZ-built home features 2.7m ceilings and sits on a 1000sq m block.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom coastal home is opposite the Elliott River and just metres from the boat ramp and jetty as well as the national park.

The home boasts an exclusive master bedroom suite with ensuite featuring a screenless shower, double vanity and private toilet.

The room also includes a walk-in robe with plenty of hanging and shelving.

The three additional bedrooms have ducted air-conditioning, ceiling fan and built-in cupboard, while the second bathroom matches the master suite and also features a private shower.

The kitchen is fitted with Caesarstone benchtops, soft closing drawers, waterfall benches, a breakfast bar and smart butler pantry.

The living and dining area open out to a private swimming pool area complete with built in barbecue entertaining area.

The 10m x 4m in-ground saltwater pool dressed includes a feature waterfall with LED lighting.

The double bay garage with electric roller doors, high clearance parking, epoxy flooring also includes a storage cupboard.

Outside a reticulated watering system is already in place and a 7m x 9m colour bond shed with 2.7m high roller doors provides plenty of space for the toys, storage and a workshop inside.

The house is marketed through Richardson & Wrench Bargara Beach and is open for inspection on Saturday from 2-2.30pm before going to auction on October 18, although written offers made before then will be considered.