Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Coastal park gets a new look

NEW: The proposed changes to Crawford Park, Bargara.
NEW: The proposed changes to Crawford Park, Bargara. Ashley Clark

THE parks around Bundaberg's coastal areas have been getting a bit of a spruce up lately.

Most recently, Bundaberg Regional Council has been working to upgrade Crawford Park, Bargara, with work expected to be completed this week.

Parks and Gardens spokesman Councillor Bill Trevor said the work included the building of two contemporary single picnic shelters with tables.

"Crawford Park is a popular destination for residents and visitors alike thanks to its close proximity to the causeway swimming area and the patrolled beach,” Cr Trevor said.

"This work, which was funded through the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland program, will provide more shade for park users and improve amenities for beach goers. Council has also taken this opportunity to lay new irrigation and re-concrete the pathway.”

Cr Trevor said plans were in place to build an additional shelter next year to further enhance the area.

The upgrade follows the massive redevelopment of Christsen Park, Bargara, earlier this year which was transformed into a family friendly playground and picnic area.

Topics:  beach council development park

Bundaberg News Mail
Bennett not ready to claim seat after ECQ 'mistake'

Bennett not ready to claim seat after ECQ 'mistake'

IMCUMBENT member for Burnett Stephen Bennett will not claim the seat of Burnett just yet.

Former foe wishes Donaldson all the best for future

BEST WISHES: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has wished former foe Leanne Donaldson well.

Pitt congratulates the region's election winners

Boutique store has outfits to get you moving

Leanne and Sophie Capuzzo inside their new shop Palace En Pointe in Bourbong St.

New shop has outfits to get you moving

Youth pumped with BMX track

THUMBS UP: Councillors and local children celebrate the opening of Bundaberg's first pump track in Avoca.

Bundaberg facility wins kids' approval

Local Partners