Coastal park gets a new look

NEW: The proposed changes to Crawford Park, Bargara.

NEW: The proposed changes to Crawford Park, Bargara. Ashley Clark

THE parks around Bundaberg's coastal areas have been getting a bit of a spruce up lately.

Most recently, Bundaberg Regional Council has been working to upgrade Crawford Park, Bargara, with work expected to be completed this week.

Parks and Gardens spokesman Councillor Bill Trevor said the work included the building of two contemporary single picnic shelters with tables.

"Crawford Park is a popular destination for residents and visitors alike thanks to its close proximity to the causeway swimming area and the patrolled beach,” Cr Trevor said.

"This work, which was funded through the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland program, will provide more shade for park users and improve amenities for beach goers. Council has also taken this opportunity to lay new irrigation and re-concrete the pathway.”

Cr Trevor said plans were in place to build an additional shelter next year to further enhance the area.

The upgrade follows the massive redevelopment of Christsen Park, Bargara, earlier this year which was transformed into a family friendly playground and picnic area.